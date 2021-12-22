Martial arts camp starts

Martial arts free training camp has started in Football and Archery Training Center, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Martial arts free training camp has started in Football and Archery Training Center, here on Wednesday.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Nabeel Arshad inaugurated the camp while District sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Lateef, Arifa Khan, Fahad Kaleem, Manzoor Hussain, Luqman Khan, Mehboob Elahi and other martial arts lovers were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons, Chief Organizer Muhammad Ishtiaq said that the camp would continue for two months in which the participants would be imparted training of Judo, Karate, Gymnastics, Boxing, Shaolin, Kung Fu, Kick Boxing, Archery and Taoi Gung Fu, totally free of cost. The camp will commence at 7 p.m. daily, he added.

Later, national MMA Champion Zaib Hasan was also decorated with crown amid rousing tributes and clapping of the spectators and guests.