UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Martial Arts Needs Attention: Adnan Aslam

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:28 PM

Martial arts needs attention: Adnan Aslam

Pakistan Karate player Adnan Aslam on Monday appealed the higher authorities to support the game of martial arts as to excel in the sport at international level

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Karate player Adnan Aslam on Monday appealed the higher authorities to support the game of martial arts as to excel in the sport at international level.

Adnan, who clinched a bronze medal in the 6th Asian Games held at Indonesia in 2018, said he would be representing Pakistan in the 7th Asian Games to take place in Nepal in September this year.

"I will also feature country in the 6th World Goju-Ryu Karate Championship to be held in Italy next year," he told APP.

Adnan who took part in the master category of the 2019 World Karate Championship has also passed the Referee and Judge Course and has become a World Qualified Karate Judge.

"Women are taking part in martial arts with full passion and zeal but encouragement from higher authorities is needed to boost their confidence," he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Indonesia Italy Nepal September Women 2018 2019 Bronze From Asia

Recent Stories

Important of insurance in tough economic times str ..

4 minutes ago

Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as go ..

2 minutes ago

Goldman pleads not guilty in Malaysia 1MDB case: r ..

5 minutes ago

DC launches crackdown against encroachment

2 minutes ago

AC approves permanent exemption from hearing plea ..

2 minutes ago

Oil prices sink four percent on virus fears

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.