Martial arts needs attention: Adnan Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Karate player Adnan Aslam on Monday appealed the higher authorities to support the game of martial arts as to excel in the sport at international level.

Adnan, who clinched a bronze medal in the 6th Asian Games held at Indonesia in 2018, said he would be representing Pakistan in the 7th Asian Games to take place in Nepal in September this year.

"I will also feature country in the 6th World Goju-Ryu Karate Championship to be held in Italy next year," he told APP.

Adnan who took part in the master category of the 2019 World Karate Championship has also passed the Referee and Judge Course and has become a World Qualified Karate Judge.

"Women are taking part in martial arts with full passion and zeal but encouragement from higher authorities is needed to boost their confidence," he said.

