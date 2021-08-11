Martial arts show held in faisalabad

In connection with Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations, a Pakistan multi-martial arts show was held here late Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :In connection with Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations, a Pakistan multi-martial arts show was held here late Tuesday.

The Chief Organizer Muhammad Ishtiaq said that the player demonstrated their practice in Archery, Kung Fu, Karate, boxing, gymnastic, Judo, self-defense etc.

They also expressed their love for their homeland by singing national songs onthe occasion.

Later, prizes and certificates were distributed among the best performers.