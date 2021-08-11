UrduPoint.com

Martial Arts Show Held In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:33 PM

Martial arts show held in faisalabad

In connection with Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations, a Pakistan multi-martial arts show was held here late Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :In connection with Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations, a Pakistan multi-martial arts show was held here late Tuesday.

The Chief Organizer Muhammad Ishtiaq said that the player demonstrated their practice in Archery, Kung Fu, Karate, boxing, gymnastic, Judo, self-defense etc.

They also expressed their love for their homeland by singing national songs onthe occasion.

Later, prizes and certificates were distributed among the best performers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Best Boxing Love

Recent Stories

Over 0.8m people vaccinated

Over 0.8m people vaccinated

3 minutes ago
 Greece counts cost as fires 'slowly coming under c ..

Greece counts cost as fires 'slowly coming under control'

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia's first half rubber export soars 150 pct ..

Malaysia's first half rubber export soars 150 pct amid COVID-19 pandemic

3 minutes ago
 Only option left for opposition is to help govt on ..

Only option left for opposition is to help govt on electoral reforms, says Farru ..

3 minutes ago
 EVM best solution to curb electoral fraud, irregul ..

EVM best solution to curb electoral fraud, irregularities: Shibli Faraz

3 minutes ago
 Lady police official shot dead in Mingora

Lady police official shot dead in Mingora

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.