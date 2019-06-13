UrduPoint.com
Martial Arts Sports Festival Concludes In Faisalabad

Muhammad Rameez 10 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:48 PM

Martial arts sports festival concludes in Faisalabad

Two-day Martial Art sports festival concluded at Sports complex Kaleem Shaheed Park here Thursday

Two-day Martial Art sports festival concluded at Sports complex Kaleem Shaheed Park here Thursday.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Mian Khyal Ahmed Kastro was chief guest. The sports event was held under the aegis of divisional & district sports department.

More than 300 players participated in the competitions of Judo Karate, Taekwondo, Wushu, Boxing and Kick Boxing held during sports festival.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Mian Khyal Kastro said that Punjab government was taking measures for the promotion of sports activities across province.

Games improve health of society and such competitions should be held regularly",he said,and added that youth was being provided healthy opportunities so that they could hone their abilities.

