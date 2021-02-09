Martial Arts Sports Gala begins amidst great fun

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The second edition of the Martial Arts Gala got under way at the Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex in Charsadda wherein more than 200 Wushu and Taekwondo men and women from across the province are taking part.

Adviser to Chief Minister for Mineral Arif Ahmadzai, Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adil Shah, Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities Murad Ali Khan Mohmand graced the occasion as guests and formally inaugurated the Martial Arts Sports Gala in a colorful ceremony.

District Sports Officer Charssadda Tehseenullah, Chief Organizer Shah Faisal, Chairman Khyber Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi, Provincial Secretary Waqar Afridi, Murtaza Hassan, General Secretary, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Najamullah, Secretary, Provincial Wushu Association, Tehseenullah, General Secretary, Jujitsu and Nazia Ali, female coach were also present.

District Sports Office Charsadda and District Administration Charsadda at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda jointly organized the second Inter-Provincial Martial Arts Gala. More than 200 male and female players from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part.

In the 65kg Wushu event held on the opening day, Ahmed of Mardan defeated Noman of Bannu while Abdullah of Mardan defeated Khalid of Kohat.

In another event, Hamid of Khazari defeated Abdul Rehman of Malakand and Abrar of Khyber beat Malakand's Alamgir.

In the 56kg weight category, Hameed of Mardan defeated Asif of Khyber, Aslam Shah of Malakand defeated Faisal of Peshawar while Khalid of Kohat defeated Hameed of Bannu to qualify for the second round.

Organizing Secretary Shah Faisal said that Martial Arts Gala is being organized in collaboration with Directorate of Youth Affairs and District Administration Charsadda in which male and female competitions in five different weight categories of both Taekwondo and Wushu are taking part.

He said male and female players of Taekwondo are taking part in different weight categories including Boys -58kg, -68kg, -80kg plus 80kg, female weight category -49kg, -57kg, -67kg, plus 67kg and Poomsae (Male) & (Female).

In the Wushu competitions, the male and female players are taking part in (Female) -40kg, -44kg, 48kg, -52kg, and -56kg and in the male weight category comprising -56kg, -60kg, -70kg and plus 70kg.

He said it is for the second time that the KP Karate Association is going to organize the Martial Arts Gala after holding it in Swat last month. He said the aim and objective of the Martial Arts Gala is to provide much needed competitive exposure to the male and female upcoming players.