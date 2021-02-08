UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Martial Arts Sports Gala To Start On Tuesday: Shah Faisal

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Martial Arts Sports Gala to start on Tuesday: Shah Faisal

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The second Martial Arts sports Gala will start from Tuesday at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda in which male and female competitions of Taekwondo and Wushu will be held.

Senior Organizing Secretary and Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Shah Faisal expressed these views while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said all arrangements had been completed well in time for the smooth conduct of the Martial Arts Gala.

Khyber Taekwondo Association Chairman Ilyas Afridi, Female Organizing Secretary and Taekwondo Coach Nazia Ali and Provincial Wushu Association President Rehmat Gul Afridi were also present.

Organizing Secretary Shah Faisal said that Martial Arts Gala was being organized in collaboration with Directorate of Youth Affairs and District Administration Charsadda in which male and female competitions in five different weight categories would continue for two days.

He said it was for the second time that the KP Karate Association was going to organize the Martial Arts Gala after holding it in Swat last month. He said the aim and objective of the Martial Arts Gala was to provide much needed competitive exposure to the male and female upcoming players.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Swat Male Charsadda Shah Faisal Afridi All From Weight Coach

Recent Stories

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

46 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

47 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

48 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.