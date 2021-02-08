Martial Arts Sports Gala to start on Tuesday: Shah Faisal

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The second Martial Arts sports Gala will start from Tuesday at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda in which male and female competitions of Taekwondo and Wushu will be held.

Senior Organizing Secretary and Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Shah Faisal expressed these views while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said all arrangements had been completed well in time for the smooth conduct of the Martial Arts Gala.

Khyber Taekwondo Association Chairman Ilyas Afridi, Female Organizing Secretary and Taekwondo Coach Nazia Ali and Provincial Wushu Association President Rehmat Gul Afridi were also present.

Organizing Secretary Shah Faisal said that Martial Arts Gala was being organized in collaboration with Directorate of Youth Affairs and District Administration Charsadda in which male and female competitions in five different weight categories would continue for two days.

He said it was for the second time that the KP Karate Association was going to organize the Martial Arts Gala after holding it in Swat last month. He said the aim and objective of the Martial Arts Gala was to provide much needed competitive exposure to the male and female upcoming players.