Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :World number 85 Petra Martic won the second title of her career by beating Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2 to claim the Lausanne WTA event on Sunday.

Croat Martic, 31, overcame the world 124 in 1hr 29min to clinch her first success since Istanbul in 2019.