Martin takes first MotoGP win at Styria Grand Prix

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, Aug 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Rookie Jorge Martin of Ducati-Pramac cruised to hs first MotoGP victory in the Styria Grand Prix on Sunday, finishing comfortably ahead of Spanish compatriot and reigning champion Joan Mir on a Suzuki.

French championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha was third in a race that had to be restarted after the KTM of Spaniard Dani Pedrosa and the Aprilia of Italian Lorenzo caught fire in the middle of the track after a third-lap crash.