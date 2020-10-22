Martin wins Vuelta stage 3 as Roglic keeps lead

Ireland's Dan Martin won stage three of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday as a select group sprinted for the line on top of a steep climb with race leader Primoz Roglic right on his wheel

Ineos captain Richard Carapaz was third on the day.

Roglic retains the general classification lead with Martin climbing above Carapaz into second.