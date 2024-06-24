Martinez Gets Surprise Groupama-FDJ Berth For Tour De France
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 24, 2024 | 11:04 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Young French rider Lenny Martinez has been included in the eight-man Groupama-FDJ team for his first Tour de France which gets underway in Florence on Saturday.
The 20-year-old was supposed to target the Vuelta a Espana at the end of August, but instead will ride alongside David Gaudu, Romain Gregoire and Valentin Madouas.
"Lenny Martinez will be a real support for David in the mountains, we are always stronger together than alone on a route designed for climbers," said team sporting director Benoît Vaugrenard on Monday.
Quentin Pacher, Clement Russo, Kevin Geniets and Stefan Kung complete a lineup otherwise without surprise.
Martinez, son of Miguel, Olympic mountain bike champion in 2000, shone in his first professional season last year, notably wearing the leader's jersey on the Vuelta for two days.
