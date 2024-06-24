Open Menu

Martinez Gets Surprise Groupama-FDJ Berth For Tour De France

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 24, 2024 | 11:04 PM

Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour de France

Young French rider Lenny Martinez has been included in the eight-man Groupama-FDJ team for his first Tour de France which gets underway in Florence on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Young French rider Lenny Martinez has been included in the eight-man Groupama-FDJ team for his first Tour de France which gets underway in Florence on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was supposed to target the Vuelta a Espana at the end of August, but instead will ride alongside David Gaudu, Romain Gregoire and Valentin Madouas.

"Lenny Martinez will be a real support for David in the mountains, we are always stronger together than alone on a route designed for climbers," said team sporting director Benoît Vaugrenard on Monday.

Quentin Pacher, Clement Russo, Kevin Geniets and Stefan Kung complete a lineup otherwise without surprise.

Martinez, son of Miguel, Olympic mountain bike champion in 2000, shone in his first professional season last year, notably wearing the leader's jersey on the Vuelta for two days.

Related Topics

France Young Florence David August Olympics

Recent Stories

European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

1 minute ago
 Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferre ..

Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC

1 minute ago
 Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds ..

Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds dozens

1 minute ago
 Belt and Road International Skills Competition pro ..

Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchang ..

14 minutes ago
 UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, ..

UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, hate speech

10 minutes ago
 SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 il ..

SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed

10 minutes ago
CM agricultural package to be game changer: minist ..

CM agricultural package to be game changer: minister

10 minutes ago
 Families of LPG cylinder blast victims in Pareetab ..

Families of LPG cylinder blast victims in Pareetabad receive compensation

10 minutes ago
 Rs 1.2 mln cheques distributed among brave Ghazi o ..

Rs 1.2 mln cheques distributed among brave Ghazi officers

10 minutes ago
 UNRWA remains indispensable until political soluti ..

UNRWA remains indispensable until political solution is at hand: agency chief

14 minutes ago
 Ch Shafay chairs meeting to review industrial esta ..

Ch Shafay chairs meeting to review industrial estates issues

2 hours ago
 Senate unanimously passes resolution "unequivocall ..

Senate unanimously passes resolution "unequivocally condemning" Sargodha, Swat m ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports