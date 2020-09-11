Martinez Wins Tour Stage 13 On Volcano Summit
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:02 PM
Murat, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :US team education First scored a Tour de France win with Daniel Martinez on Friday as defending champion Egan Bernal dropped time in a summit shake-up.
Slovenian pair overall leader Primoz Roglic and rookie Tadej Pogacar led the main contenders home over six minutes later on the 13th stage of the race.