UrduPoint.com

Marwat Lions Wins Dera Cricket Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Marwat Lions wins Dera Cricket Championship

DI KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) ::Marwat Lions team grabbed the Cup after defeating Shaheen Masters by 5 wickets in the final match of Twenty20 Dera cricket Championship played here at Ratta Kulachi Stadium.

Dera Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur witnessed the final match as a chief guest. Regional sports Officer Razi Ullah Betanni, Naib Nazim Ratta Kulachi Ward-1 Farman Qureshi, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present on the occasion.

The Dera Cricket Championship was organized jointly by district administration Dera Ismail Khan and Regional Sports Office Dera Ismail Khan wherein more than 25 clubs took part.

Playing first, Marwat Lions scored a huge total of 245 runs in the fixed 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Fazal Raheem was the top scorer for the winning team with 72 runs in just 39 balls by hitting 11 boundaries and four sixes, Mudassar Kaka contributed 68 runs on just 22 balls and Haider Pathan scored 46 runs in 27 balls.

Imran Kundi and Amjid Rabani of Shaheen Master took two wickets each.

In reply, Shaheen Master failed to chase the huge runs target of 245 runs and bundled out for150 all out after playing 16.3 overs. Imran Wazir remained top scorer for Shaheen Master, hitting 75 runs in 42 balls while no other player could reach the figure of 20 runs and thus Shaheen Master bundled out.

Dera Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur distributed the prizes among winning teams. The winning team was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 30,000 while runners-up with Rs 15,000. The winners of semi-finals were awarded with a cash prize of Rs 4,000 each and quarter finals winners with Rs 2,000 each.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Dera Ismail Khan Kaka Umar Amin All Top

Recent Stories

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

41 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

50 minutes ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

1 hour ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

2 hours ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>