Marwat Lions wins Dera Cricket Championship

DI KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) ::Marwat Lions team grabbed the Cup after defeating Shaheen Masters by 5 wickets in the final match of Twenty20 Dera cricket Championship played here at Ratta Kulachi Stadium.

Dera Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur witnessed the final match as a chief guest. Regional sports Officer Razi Ullah Betanni, Naib Nazim Ratta Kulachi Ward-1 Farman Qureshi, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present on the occasion.

The Dera Cricket Championship was organized jointly by district administration Dera Ismail Khan and Regional Sports Office Dera Ismail Khan wherein more than 25 clubs took part.

Playing first, Marwat Lions scored a huge total of 245 runs in the fixed 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Fazal Raheem was the top scorer for the winning team with 72 runs in just 39 balls by hitting 11 boundaries and four sixes, Mudassar Kaka contributed 68 runs on just 22 balls and Haider Pathan scored 46 runs in 27 balls.

Imran Kundi and Amjid Rabani of Shaheen Master took two wickets each.

In reply, Shaheen Master failed to chase the huge runs target of 245 runs and bundled out for150 all out after playing 16.3 overs. Imran Wazir remained top scorer for Shaheen Master, hitting 75 runs in 42 balls while no other player could reach the figure of 20 runs and thus Shaheen Master bundled out.

Dera Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur distributed the prizes among winning teams. The winning team was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 30,000 while runners-up with Rs 15,000. The winners of semi-finals were awarded with a cash prize of Rs 4,000 each and quarter finals winners with Rs 2,000 each.