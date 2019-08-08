Mas signs three-year contract with Movistar

Talented Spanish climber Enric Mas will join Movistar from Deceuninck-Quick Step, it was announced on Thursday

Mas, who finished second in the 2018 Tour of Spain, has signed with Movistar for the next three seasons.

The 24-year-old is one of the rising stars of Spanish cycling and is billed as the natural successor to Alberto Contador, the seven-time winner in the Grand Tours.

Mas competed for the first time in this year's Tour de France, finishing 22nd overall and third in the young riders' category.

He was a key member of the team that kept Julian Alaphilippe in the yellow jersey for 14 days.

The announcement comes three days after the Spanish team revealed that up-and-coming British sprinter Gabriel Cullaigh had joined from Team Wiggins.

The arrival of Mas also allows Movistar to make up for the departures of Colombian Nairo Quintana, who is joining Arkea-Samsic, and Spaniard Mikel Landa, who will move to Bahrain-Merida.