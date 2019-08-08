UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mas Signs Three-year Contract With Movistar

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:44 PM

Mas signs three-year contract with Movistar

Talented Spanish climber Enric Mas will join Movistar from Deceuninck-Quick Step, it was announced on Thursday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Talented Spanish climber Enric Mas will join Movistar from Deceuninck-Quick Step, it was announced on Thursday.

Mas, who finished second in the 2018 Tour of Spain, has signed with Movistar for the next three seasons.

The 24-year-old is one of the rising stars of Spanish cycling and is billed as the natural successor to Alberto Contador, the seven-time winner in the Grand Tours.

Mas competed for the first time in this year's Tour de France, finishing 22nd overall and third in the young riders' category.

He was a key member of the team that kept Julian Alaphilippe in the yellow jersey for 14 days.

The announcement comes three days after the Spanish team revealed that up-and-coming British sprinter Gabriel Cullaigh had joined from Team Wiggins.

The arrival of Mas also allows Movistar to make up for the departures of Colombian Nairo Quintana, who is joining Arkea-Samsic, and Spaniard Mikel Landa, who will move to Bahrain-Merida.

Related Topics

Cycling France Climber Young Tours Spain 2018 From

Recent Stories

Federal capital maintains ideal ambient air qualit ..

8 minutes ago

'Jashn-e-Azadi' programmes chalked out

8 minutes ago

China, Japan to hold new round of strategic dialog ..

8 minutes ago

Crisis Over Detention of Ex-Kyrgyz President Reach ..

8 minutes ago

Police constitutes squads to control wheelie in Fa ..

8 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.