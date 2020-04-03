UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mascots Unveiled For Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games

Muhammad Rameez 25 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:54 PM

Mascots unveiled for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games

The mascots of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou were officially unveiled here on Friday

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The mascots of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou were officially unveiled here on Friday.

With COVID-19 social distancing measures still in place, mascots Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen were introduced to the public in an online launch ceremony, designed to showcase the technical prowess of Hangzhou and Zhejiang Province.

The launch ceremony featured a musical performance that paid homage to Hangzhou's three World Heritage sites, namely the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu Culture, the West Lake and the Grand Canal, hinting at the source of inspiration for the mascots' design.

In a letter, Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), praised the mascots as vibrant and content-rich, integrating Chinese culture, characteristics of the city of Hangzhou and the spirit of Asian Games and the Asian Continent.

"The mascots will surely be liked by all, especially the youth of Asia," he said, adding that he hoped they would bring joy and good health to Asia and the world.

"We will prevail in our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic very soon and look to advance the sports movement in Asia," he predicted.

Chen Weiqiang, vice president of the organizing committee and vice mayor of Hangzhou, was equally effusive in his assessment of the mascots.

"They not only register the joy of sports but also represent the distinction of cultural and economic development, so much so that they are in line with the character of Hangzhou and echo the emblem and slogan of the Hangzhou Asian Games.""The three mascots will serve as the envoys of the Olympic spirit, peace, and friendship. Together, they are calling out to Asia and the world, inviting everyone to meet in Hangzhou for the Asian Games in 2022," Chen said.

Related Topics

World Sports China Hangzhou Olympics All Asia

Recent Stories

PM to visit National Command and Operation Center ..

22 minutes ago

Peru to restrict movement by gender during virus q ..

22 seconds ago

Dodgers' Turner proposes home run derby to decide ..

23 seconds ago

Panic, confusion in DRC amid fears of virus explos ..

25 seconds ago

Poland to Delay April 10 Memorial for Late Preside ..

28 seconds ago

Exercise Dept launches awareness campaign against ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.