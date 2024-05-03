Open Menu

Masha, Army, KRL, PACA Triumph In National Challenge Cup Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published May 03, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches

Masha, Army, KRL, PACA earned victories on the third day of the National Challenge Cup 2023 final round here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Masha, Army, KRL, PACA earned victories on the third day of the National Challenge Cup 2023 final round here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.

In the first match, Masha United secured 1-0 victory over Pakistan Navy. The lone goal of the match was netted by Mujahid Hussain, sealing the win for his team.

The second match between the Pakistan Army and HEC, with the Pakistan Army emerging triumphant with a scoreline of 3-1. Afzal, Umiar and Haris found the back of the net for the Pakistan Army, while Muhammad Inam managed to score a single goal for HEC.

In the third match, KRL dominated SA Farms with a 3-0 victory. Najeebullah netted two goals and secured his position as the top scorer for KRL. Waqar sealed the deal by adding another goal, bringing the final score to 3.

In the fourth match, PACA emerged victorious over NIMSO with a close score of 2-1. Sharab Khan scored two crucial goals for his team. Despite Musaveer's effort with one goal for NIMSO, it wasn't enough to alter the outcome.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Pakistan Navy Sports HEC Top

Recent Stories

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, ..

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab

2 minutes ago
 ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 20 ..

ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024

2 minutes ago
 Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable inju ..

Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra

3 minutes ago
 PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

3 minutes ago
 Privincial health minister visits Children Complex ..

Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities

3 minutes ago
 Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market ..

Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut

3 minutes ago
Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR ..

Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo

2 minutes ago
 PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25

PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25

24 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiq ..

President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..

2 minutes ago
 PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Ra ..

PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi

11 minutes ago
 Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Ministe ..

Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power

2 minutes ago
 Governor congratulates nation for launching Pakis ..

Governor congratulates nation for launching Pakistan's historic lunar mission I ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports