Masha, Army, KRL, PACA Triumph In National Challenge Cup Matches
Muhammad Rameez Published May 03, 2024 | 07:33 PM
Masha, Army, KRL, PACA earned victories on the third day of the National Challenge Cup 2023 final round here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Masha, Army, KRL, PACA earned victories on the third day of the National Challenge Cup 2023 final round here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.
In the first match, Masha United secured 1-0 victory over Pakistan Navy. The lone goal of the match was netted by Mujahid Hussain, sealing the win for his team.
The second match between the Pakistan Army and HEC, with the Pakistan Army emerging triumphant with a scoreline of 3-1. Afzal, Umiar and Haris found the back of the net for the Pakistan Army, while Muhammad Inam managed to score a single goal for HEC.
In the third match, KRL dominated SA Farms with a 3-0 victory. Najeebullah netted two goals and secured his position as the top scorer for KRL. Waqar sealed the deal by adding another goal, bringing the final score to 3.
In the fourth match, PACA emerged victorious over NIMSO with a close score of 2-1. Sharab Khan scored two crucial goals for his team. Despite Musaveer's effort with one goal for NIMSO, it wasn't enough to alter the outcome.
Recent Stories
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut
Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo
PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power
Governor congratulates nation for launching Pakistan's historic lunar mission I ..
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 20242 minutes ago
-
PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-2524 minutes ago
-
More matches decided in Youth Talent Hunt Handball League45 minutes ago
-
Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matches56 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz out of Italian Open with continuing forearm pain2 hours ago
-
Peshawar Zalmi wins Dwarf Cricket title2 hours ago
-
Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF56 minutes ago
-
PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down3 hours ago
-
5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today3 hours ago
-
Bannu Region wins overall trophy of Inter-Madrasa Games3 hours ago
-
Government committed to nurturing young talent: Rana Mashhood3 hours ago
-
Govt committed to nurturing young talent: Rana Mashhood4 hours ago