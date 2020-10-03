Masha United leaves for PFF Football League final round on Sunday

A 22-member Masha United team from Faisalabad will head to for Karachi on Sunday to feature in the final round of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) B Division Football League

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :A 22-member Masha United team from Faisalabad will head to for Karachi on Sunday to feature in the final round of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) B Division Football League.

The final round of the league will take place from October 7 to 24, Chief Executive, Masha United, Rai Intikhab Ali said in a statement on Saturday.

Masha United�made it to the final round after trouncing Pakistan Railways 2-0 in their opening fixture and�Hazara Coal Company Quetta 2-0 in the qualifying round.

Karachi United, Gwadar Port Authority, Pakistan Police, Pak Afghan Clearing Agency�(PACA) and Pakistan Railways have also qualified for the final round.

According to Rai Intikhab Masha United will play five matches in the final round. It will take on Pakistan Police on October, PACA on October 11, Karachi United on October 15 and Gwadar Port Authority on October 19. The date of the 5th match against Pakistan Railways will be announced later on.