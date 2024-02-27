Masood hopeful of giving best performance in PSL at home ground

Karachi Kings Captain Shan Masood on Tuesday while expressing his hope of giving one more best performance in HBL PSL 9 said that his team was very much excited to play in Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Karachi Kings Captain Shan Masood on Tuesday while expressing his hope of giving one more best performance in HBL PSL 9 said that his team was very much excited to play in Karachi.

He said, 'All players were desired to play before their home fans.'

While talking to media persons at National Bank Stadium here, he said that it was a special occasion for Karachi Kings and it had taken a good start in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Masood said that a good team learnt from its mistakes and built with their positive actions.

Replying to a question, the Kings Captain said that when anyone performed well in a team that was called its speciality and small things matter in T20.

Replying to another question, he said that Tim Seifert had reached just now and they could merely play four foreigners.

He said that they would hold a meeting to analyze competing teams as they had not reviewed even the pitch so far.

Shan Masood, answering a question about his performance, said, I hope my performance will be witnessed when the team feels his need very much.'

He said that the team had given small performances at an individual level and no outstanding performance had been given so far, he added.