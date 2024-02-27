Open Menu

Masood Hopeful Of Giving Best Performance In PSL At Home Ground

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Masood hopeful of giving best performance in PSL at home ground

Karachi Kings Captain Shan Masood on Tuesday while expressing his hope of giving one more best performance in HBL PSL 9 said that his team was very much excited to play in Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Karachi Kings Captain Shan Masood on Tuesday while expressing his hope of giving one more best performance in HBL PSL 9 said that his team was very much excited to play in Karachi.

He said, 'All players were desired to play before their home fans.'

While talking to media persons at National Bank Stadium here, he said that it was a special occasion for Karachi Kings and it had taken a good start in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Masood said that a good team learnt from its mistakes and built with their positive actions.

Replying to a question, the Kings Captain said that when anyone performed well in a team that was called its speciality and small things matter in T20.

Replying to another question, he said that Tim Seifert had reached just now and they could merely play four foreigners.

He said that they would hold a meeting to analyze competing teams as they had not reviewed even the pitch so far.

Shan Masood, answering a question about his performance, said, I hope my performance will be witnessed when the team feels his need very much.'

He said that the team had given small performances at an individual level and no outstanding performance had been given so far, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi T20 Pakistan Super League Shan Masood Karachi Kings Media All From Best Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teena ..

DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver

44 minutes ago
 PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportun ..

PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab

44 minutes ago
 Polio drops administered to 316,357 children

Polio drops administered to 316,357 children

44 minutes ago
 Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM

45 minutes ago
 realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in P ..

Realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in Pakistan's Budget Smartphone Sc ..

54 minutes ago
 Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at ..

Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024

56 minutes ago

Islamabad achieves ‘Zero Out-of-School Children’ campaign targets

48 minutes ago
 Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, ..

Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, revolutionizing Pakistan's ene ..

48 minutes ago
 Governor for provision of modern teaching faciliti ..

Governor for provision of modern teaching facilities to youth for developing abi ..

48 minutes ago
 NAB distributes cheques of Rs 1.67 bln among Pak A ..

NAB distributes cheques of Rs 1.67 bln among Pak Arab Housing victims

48 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars

PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars

1 hour ago
 Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehen ..

Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehends suspects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports