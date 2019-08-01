UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Massive Day For Japan' As Deirdre Springs Nassau Surprise

Muhammad Rameez 21 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 09:19 PM

'Massive day for Japan' as Deirdre springs Nassau surprise

Japanese contender Deirdre sprang a 20-1 surprise in the Group One Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday to foil the all conquering John Gosden and Frankie Dettori

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Japanese contender Deirdre sprang a 20-1 surprise in the Group One Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday to foil the all conquering John Gosden and Frankie Dettori.

Dettori and trainer Gosden had notched up their ninth top grade success in two months 24 hours earlier with Too Darn Hot in the Sussex Stakes.

And the pair had high hopes for Mehdaayih, sent off at 3-1 second favourite behind Aidan O'Brien's Hermosa.

With O'Brien's Irish Oaks winner folding tamely it was Deirdre under Oisin Murphy who stole the show, coming from way off the pace to defeat Dettori on Mehdaayih by a length and a half.

"That felt unbelievable," Murphy told Britain's ITV.

"This is a dream come true, a massive day for Japan and I'm delighted to have done the steering. I'm thrilled," the winning jockey added.

Deirdre, undone by soft ground at Royal Ascot in June, is trained by Mitsuru Hashida and has been based at a stable in Newmarket for the summer.

The five-year-old mare was emulating her sire, Harbinger, who won at the Goodwood festival 10 years ago.

Related Topics

Nassau Ireland Japan June All From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Potentially habitable planet found in new solar sy ..

21 seconds ago

Qurban Lines to be converted into police residenti ..

25 seconds ago

LDA DG briefs NAB about LDA Avenue-I

10 minutes ago

Gas tariff rates restored for 'tandoors': Mian Asl ..

10 minutes ago

District administration Peshawar arrests managers ..

10 minutes ago

Pak-Qatar family takaful opens another branch

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.