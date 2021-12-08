UrduPoint.com

Massive Gains For Agarwal, Patel In ICC Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:54 PM

Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

India opener Mayank Agarwal and New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel have made huge progress in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after outstanding performances in the second Test of their ICC World Test Championship series in Mumbai

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :India opener Mayank Agarwal and New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel have made huge progress in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after outstanding performances in the second Test of their ICC World Test Championship series in Mumbai.

Agarwal's Player of the Match effort of 150 and 62 has helped him gain 30 spots and reach 11th position in the latest weekly update to the men's rankings which is carried out on Wednesdays and includes all matches ending on Tuesdays, said an ICC press release issued here.

He was just one spot below a career-best 10th position that he first attained in November 2019.

Mumbai-born Patel, who became only the third player to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings, emulating Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, has moved up 23 slots to 38th after finishing with 14 wickets in the match. The left-arm spinner's previous best ranking was 53rd and he had started the series in 62nd position.

Others to move up in the rankings after the Mumbai Test are India opener Shubman Gill (up 21 places to 45th), fast bowler Mohammad Siraj (up four places to 41st) and New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell (up 26 places to 78th).

Ravichandran Ashwin has bridged the gap with top-ranked bowler Pat Cummins after finishing with four wickets in each innings in India's 372-run victory.

Ashwin has gained 43 rating points to reach a total of 883 and is 67 points ahead of third-placed Josh Hazlewood. He has moved up one place to second among all-rounders even as his compatriot Ravindra Jadeja has slipped to fourth in the list led by West Indies' Jason Holder.

Holder has gained one spot to reach 14th among bowlers in Wednesday's update, that also considers performances from the Galle Test that Sri Lanka won by 164 runs to complete a 2-0 series victory and remain atop the ICC World Test Championship points table powered by MRF Tyres.

Kraigg Brathwaite (up 10 places to 39th) and Nkrumah Bonner (up 17 places to 42nd) are the batters to move up for the West Indies but the one to gain the most after the Galle Test is Player of the Match Dhananjaya de Silva, who has advanced 12 places to 21st after his unbeaten 155 in the second innings.

Spinners Lasith Embuldeniya and Ramesh Mendis too have made substantial gains. Embuldeniya has gained five slots to reach 32nd position after finishing with seven wickets in the match, while Mendis has progressed 18 places to 39th with an 11-wicket match haul.

Related Topics

India Mumbai World ICC Sri Lanka Progress Galle Mitchell Dhananjaya De Silva Mayank Agarwal November 2019 National University All From Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From ..

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From Relatives of MH17 Crash Victim ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunc ..

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

22 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 death ..

Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 deaths

2 minutes ago
 German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democrat ..

German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democratic Party as New Chancellor

5 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 7,175

5 minutes ago
 Laos plans to reopen country to fully vaccinated t ..

Laos plans to reopen country to fully vaccinated tourists in 2022

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.