Massive Participation Of Athletes In 73rd Punjab Games Trials Good Omen: DG SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 17, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Massive participation of athletes in 73rd Punjab Games trials good omen: DG SBP

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Javed Chohan said that the massive participation of male and female athletes in 73rd Punjab Games trials is a good omen for the future of sports culture in Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Javed Chohan said that the massive participation of male and female athletes in 73rd Punjab Games trials is a good omen for the future of sports culture in Punjab.

Javed Chohan said on Monday that over 30 thousand male and female athletes belonging to different sports have so far appeared in the grand trials activities across the province. "The young and emerging players are quite excited to show their sports talent in 73rd Punjab Games scheduled to be organized under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab at different venues of Lahore from January 24-27, 2022".

Director General Sports Punjab said that best facilities will be provided to all participating teams and officials during their stay in the provincial metropolis.

As far as participants of Punjab Games trials are concerned, 7076 male and female athletes have so far appeared in Lahore division trials. 3235 in Multan division, 4520 in Faisalabad division, 2862 in Bahawalpur division, 3785 in Rawalpindi division, 2236 in Gujranwala division, 2572 in Sargodha division, 1969 in Sahiwal division and 1764 players appeared in DG Khan division trials.

Today , Monday, Punjab Stadium hosted football trials of Lahore division players under the supervision of expert coaches. Rugby and handball trials were held in Lahore. The boxing trials were conducted in Rawalpindi division. The training camp of basketball also got underway at NPSC Gymnasium Hall.

