UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Master Cup Table Tennis From Jan 28

Zeeshan Mehtab 59 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:48 PM

Master cup Table Tennis from Jan 28

All-Pakistan Master cup table tennis tournament will be held from January 28 in Peshawar, said Secretary General Punjab Table Tennis Association, Ambar Bashir Ahmed here

KHANEWAL , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :All-Pakistan Master cup table tennis tournament will be held from January 28 in Peshawar, said Secretary General Punjab Table Tennis Association, Ambar Bashir Ahmed here.

He said that 32 top male and top 16 female players as per Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) ranking will participate the tournament, besides player from all four provinces of the country. Secretary General Punjab Table Tennis Association expressed these views while talking to media persons on Friday.

He informed that the Master cup tournament organized by Khyber Pakhtun Khwa table tennis association will be held at Qayyum sports complex Peshawar from January 28 to February 1.

Punjab association squad will leave for Peshawar on January 26 from Lahore to participate in the tournament.

Team event and single competitions will be held ,while willing players from Punjab could participate in the qualifying round of the tournament with permission letter of the association.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Lahore Peshawar Sports Punjab Male Cuban Peso January February Media Event All From Top

Recent Stories

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

10 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

44 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

12 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

12 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.