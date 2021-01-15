Master cup Table Tennis from Jan 28

All-Pakistan Master cup table tennis tournament will be held from January 28 in Peshawar, said Secretary General Punjab Table Tennis Association, Ambar Bashir Ahmed here

KHANEWAL , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :All-Pakistan Master cup table tennis tournament will be held from January 28 in Peshawar, said Secretary General Punjab Table Tennis Association, Ambar Bashir Ahmed here.

He said that 32 top male and top 16 female players as per Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) ranking will participate the tournament, besides player from all four provinces of the country. Secretary General Punjab Table Tennis Association expressed these views while talking to media persons on Friday.

He informed that the Master cup tournament organized by Khyber Pakhtun Khwa table tennis association will be held at Qayyum sports complex Peshawar from January 28 to February 1.

Punjab association squad will leave for Peshawar on January 26 from Lahore to participate in the tournament.

Team event and single competitions will be held ,while willing players from Punjab could participate in the qualifying round of the tournament with permission letter of the association.