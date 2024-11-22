'Master Of Innovation' Younus Khan Enjoys T10 Blitzkrieg
Ijaz Ahmad Published November 22, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 November, 2024) :
The T20 World Cup-winning Pakistan Captain Younus Khan is enjoying his new role as the Head Coach of Bangla Tigers in the 2024 edition of Abu Dhabi T10 being played at Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Despite a defeat in their first game against Morrisville Samp Army on Thursday, the 46-year-old kept a smiling face at the post-match press conference and showcased his enthusiasm about his new role.
Dressed in a crisp black suit, an attire rarely seen in cricket, the 'master of innovation' admitted he is looking to now innovate how coaching is viewed today in the sport.
"I am very excited.
Look at my dressing. It shows I want to change something - and I want to change how the coaching works these days in modern day cricket. It should be smiley face, well shaved, clean look and dressing like this," Younus admitted.
For Tigers, Dasun Shanaka hammered a 27-ball 62 on Thursday with six sixes and four fours in his innings.
Shanaka's power-hitting, marked by glorious innovative shots, helped the Tigers post a solid total of 106/1 in 10 overs. While the Tigers were unable to hold off Samp Army, and lost the match by six wickets, Younus said he is enjoying the new style of cricket being played in shorter formats.
"This kind of cricket gives you more freedom to express yourself.
It is good for younger guys but also for senior people to see those shots and find ways to innovate themselves. It is all about keeping yourself motivated and remain fitter," he said.
"We remember how Saeed Anwar and Vivian Richards used to play back in the day with their innovative style of hitting. It is all about adaptation and how you adapt to the condition," he signed off.
