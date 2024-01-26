Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament Begins
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 26, 2024 | 08:46 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Landhi Gymkhana is off to a flying start when they beat Sir Syed cricket Club by 6 wickets in the opening match of the Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament at Aga Khan Gymkhana Ground.
Earlier, Tabish Jawed Senior Vice President of Regional Cricket Association Karachi inaugurated the tournament in a simple but impressive ceremony after hitting the ball, a communique said here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, he announced full cooperation to RCAK and sponsored the tournament for the promotion of Club Cricket in Karachi.
The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi after a gap of 6 years. In which 214 affiliated clubs of seven zones of Karachi were participating in the tournament.
Summarized scores of the opening match.
Sir Syed Cricket Club 178/9 in 40 overs. Muzaim Ahmed 49, Farooq Hasan 35,Wajid Ali 33. Noman Ali 3/38, Wajid Ali 2/19, Abdul Hadi 2/40.
Landhi Gymkhana 181/6 in 31.1 overs. Hasan Khan 109 12x4. 1x6 not out, Sufyan Ansari 31, Faizan Khan 25. Tariq Bakhat 2/22.
