Master Oil inter-club cricket tournament set to begin on Aug 18: Khalid Nafees

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Khalid Nafees, Chairman of the RCAK Tournament Committee, has announced that the Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament will commence on August 18 across various grounds in Karachi.

Organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi (RCAK) in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricants, the tournament will see participation from 233 clubs representing seven zones of Karachi.

The matches will be conducted under the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) One Day Tournament rules, with each game comprising 40 overs. Participating clubs are advised to reach out to their zonal officials or contact Tournament Secretary Muhammad Touseef Siddiqui for match details.

The match schedule is as follows:

August 18: Karachi Gymkhana vs. Khizra Sports at Karachi Gymkhana

August 19: Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana vs. Al-Hussaini Colts at Naya Nazimabad

August 20: Shiraz Sports vs. Z.A. Sports at Afza Ground, Kamran Cricket Club vs. Dehli Boys at Landhi Gymkhana, Doab Cricket Club vs. Young Fighter at Young Fighter Ground, Students Sports vs. Wireless Gymkhana at Student Ground, Dawood Sports Colts vs. Aga Khan Gymkhana at Aga Khan Gymkhana

August 21: Fazal Hussain vs. Sadiq Gymkhana at Landhi Gymkhana, Orangi United CC vs. Azad CC at Afza Ground, Karachi West CC vs.

New Nest CC at Student Ground, Young Fighter Colts vs. Gulzar CC at Young Fighter Ground

August 22: Shaheen Gymkhana vs. Al-Hussaini CC at Asifabad Sports Ground, Sun CC vs. N.K. Rangers CC at Afza Ground, Shama Sports vs. Taiser Town Tiger CC at KCCA Stadium, Paramount CC vs. Karachi Eaglets at Landhi Gymkhana

August 26: Late Ismail Jaffer CC vs. Malir Sports at KCCA Stadium, Larosh CC vs. Mahmood Khan CC at Student Ground, SMS Gymkhana vs. Recreation CC at Eid Gah Ground, Nazimabad

August 27: Farhan CC vs. Punjab CC at Landhi Gymkhana, Rizvia Sports vs. Mansoora Sports at Afza Gymkhana, Rehbar Sports vs. Abu Rehan CC at Student Ground, Hamdam CC vs. New United Gymkhana at Young Fighter Ground, Dacca Sports vs. Orangi Muslim CC at KCCA Stadium

August 28: Model CC vs. Al-Rehman CC at Young Fighter Ground, Hydri Gymkhana vs. Commrade Sports at Landhi Gymkhana, National Gymkhana vs. Pak Crescent at Afza Ground, Northshire CC vs. A.A.S. CC Zone-I at KCCA Stadium

August 29: Good Luck CC vs. Nazimabad Colts at Afza Ground, Ravi Gymkhana vs. Baldia Gymkhana at KCCA Stadium, Al-Mumtaz CC vs. Korangi Friends Colts at Landhi Gymkhana

The tournament promises exciting cricket action with teams from across the city competing for top honors.