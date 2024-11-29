- Home
Master Oil Int'l Club Cricket Tournament: Four Matches Concluded With Notable Performances
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Four matches of the Master Oil Inter Club cricket Tournament were decided across various venues in the city. The standout performances of the day included a century by Waqas Ullah and remarkable bowling spells from medium pacers Taha Shoaib and Owais Raheem Shah.
In the first match, Metropolitan Cricket Club dominated Cavalier Cricket Club, securing a 9-wicket victory at Young Fighter Ground. Cavalier CC was bowled out for 78 in 29 overs, with Affan Khan and Anas Balouch both contributing 21 runs. Owais Raheem Shah led the bowling attack with figures of 5/15, while Tayyab Hussain added 2/25. Metropolitan CC chased down the target easily, reaching 82/1 in just 9.1 overs. Zain Anwar remained unbeaten on 32, supported by Arbaz Khan (24) and Hurair Shahid (23 not out).
In the second match, Nazimabad Youngster triumphed over Fazal-ur-Rehman sports by 73 runs at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium. Nazimabad Youngster posted a total of 228 in 29.3 overs, thanks to Kashan Faheem’s 72, which included 10 fours and 4 sixes.
Fazal-ur-Rehman Sports could only manage 155 in reply, with Ayaz Ahmed top-scoring with 49. Kashan Faheem also shone with the ball, claiming 4/31, while Fahad Ahmed took 3/13.
The third match saw Nazir Hussain Young Fighter Cricket Club defeating Hamdam Cricket Club Colts by 72 runs at Young Fighter Ground. Nazir Hussain Young Fighter CC scored 208 in 38.2 overs, with Zohrain Mehmood hitting 53 and Shayan Ahmed contributing 43. Taha Shoaib was exceptional with the ball, taking 6/37. In response, Hamdam CC Colts were bowled out for 136 in 29.2 overs, despite Faiq Hassan’s 52.
In the fourth match, Sports and Science Cricket Club registered a massive 148-run victory over Al-Mehran Cricket Club at Landhi Gymkhana Ground. Sports & Science CC put up an imposing total of 317/8 in 40 overs, with Waqas Ullah scoring a brilliant 103, Daniyal Ali contributing 65, and Abdullah Yousuf adding 50. Al-Mehran CC fell short, managing 169 in 33 overs, with Zafar Iqbal scoring 52. Muhammad Shahroz led the bowling for Sports & Science CC with 4/35.
