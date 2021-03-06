Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021: Final on Sunday

DS Polo/ASC will take on Diamond Paints in the main final of the Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) tomorrow (Sunday).

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :DS Polo/ASC will take on Diamond Paints in the main final of the Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) tomorrow (Sunday).

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will grace the finals as chief guest and distribute prizes and shields among the winners. The final will be aired live by Pololine. In the subsidiary final, team Remounts will vie against Master Paints Black.

JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab thanked Master Paints Directors Sufi Muhammad Haris, Sufi Muhammad Amir, Sufi Muhammad Farrukh, Farooq Amin Sufi, Sufi Muhammad Haroon, Sufi Muhammad Umair and Sufi Muhammad Uzair for their support in holding the first-ever Gold Cup in the name of founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Sufi Muhammad Amir of Master Paints said: "Jinnah Polo and Country Club is a great addition in Pakistan polo, which is a state-of-the-art facility for polo players while it has also three beautiful grounds, where top class polo activity takes place during the high-goals events. The relation of polo and Master Paints is 20-year old now and it will go on for the betterment of this game in country."One of the finalists, DS Polo/ASC consists of Daniyal Sheikh, Lt Col Omer Minhas, Hissam Ali Hyder and Maxwell Charlton while other finalist side includes Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Ramiro Zaveletta and Raul Laplacette.