Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021: Remounts Make It To Subsidiary Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021: Remounts make it to subsidiary final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Remounts won both of their two-chukker matches to qualify for the Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021 subsidiary final here at the Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground on Thursday.

The two-chukker matches were played among the losing sides of Pool A - Remounts, Risala and Newage/Rizvi's - and every side has played two matches each and after tough battles, Remounts managed to win both of their two-chukker matches and succeeded in qualifying for the subsidiary final.

In the first match of the day, Remounts outpaced Newage/Rizvi's by 5-3 1/2. Ignacio Negri emerged as top scorer with a contribution of a hat-trick while LD Imran Shahid converted a brace. For Newage/Rizvi's, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Salvador Ulloa struck twice and Adnan Jalil Azam once.

Newage/Rizvi's started the match having a half goal handicap advantage and they added two more goals in the first chukker against one by Remounts to earn a 2 1/2-1 lead. Remounts bounced back very strongly as they fired in fabulous four goals against one by Newage to win the encounter by 5-3 1/2.

Ignacio Negri once again excelled in the second two-chukker match against Risala and emerged as winners by 4-2. Ignacio Negri this time converted a brace while LD Imran Shahid and Vieri Antinori scores one goal apiece.

For team Risala, Dylan Rossiter slammed in a brace but his efforts couldn't bear fruit for his side.

Remounts were off to flying start as they thrashed in two back-to-back goals to take 2-0 lead. The second chukker was evenly poised as both the sides converted two goals each and in the end, Remounts emerged as winners with a margin of 4-2.

The third two-chukker match saw team Risala defeating Newage/Rizvi's by 5-4 1/2. Dylan Rossiter was top scorer from the winning side as he cracked a quartet while Pedro Guitierrez Ofarell scored one. For Newage/Rizvi's, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Salvador Ulloa and Salvador Jauretche converted a brace each but their efforts were futile in the end.

The first chukker proved to be an action-packed as both the sides matched fire-with-fire till the end of the chukker, and after a tough battle, Risala succeeded in converting three goals against two by Newage/Rizvi's to gain a slight 3-2 1/2 lead. The hard-fought second chukker saw both the sides playing well and slamming in two goals each but Risala, who had a slight edge of 3-2 1/2 in the first chukker, won the encounter by 5-4 1/2.

