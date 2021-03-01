Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup to get underway

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021 will commence here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday.

JP&CC President Lt-Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab told the media here on Monday that other prominent ones present there were Master Paints Directors Sufi Muhammad Amir, Farooq Amin Sufi, Sufi Muhammad Haroon, Sufi Muhammad Uzair, JP&CC Secretary Major (r) Babar Mehboob Awan, top national and international players and foreign umpires.

Throwing light on the inaugural tournament, Col Shoaib said: "It is a great honour for 109-acre JP&CC to host the first-ever Gold Cup, which has been named after founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. This 14-goal prestigious tournament will be played every year at this club and this year, top 9 teams are exhibiting their prowess in this event, which are divided into two pools. Pool A comprises Risala, Master Paints, Remounts, Newage/Rizvi's and DS Polo/ASC while Pool B consists of FG Polo, BN Polo, Diamond Paints and Master Paints Black.

The inaugural match of the maiden event will take place between Master Paints and Remounts tomorrow (Tuesday) at 3:00 pm while Newage/Rizvi's will vie against DS Polo/ASC in the second encounter of the opening day at 4:00 pm. The subsidiary and main finals will be contested on Sunday. All the matches of this tournament will be aired live.

The JP&CC president extended his gratitude towards Master Paints for sponsoring the event and also lauded their great contributions towards the promotion of polo in Pakistan.

Sufi Muhammad Amir of Master Paints said that his company has been supporting and promoting polo in Pakistan. "The good news for all polo lovers in and outside the country is that all the matches of this tournament will be aired live by pololine. "The level of polo in Pakistan has been improving gradually and the foreign players are very impressed with the quality of polo being played in this polo season in Pakistan. In fact, future of Pakistan polo is quite bright. Every team consists of two foreign players, which will make the tournament more challenging and action-packed. Hopefully, high-quality polo will be on offer throughout the week."Master Paints Director Farooq Amin Sufi told the media that this year too, two teams of Master Paints are featuring in this season's high-goal events. He said he is delighted that besides lively Lahorites, a great number of polo enthusiasts will witness live matches due to live coverage of the remaining high-goal events including Jinnah Gold Cup and hopefully, seeing such a delight in every match, every player will put his extra efforts to win their crucial match and try their best to win this coveted trophy, named after founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah."