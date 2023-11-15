Master Paints, Pebble Breakers record wins at Patrons Polo

Master Paints and Pebble Breaker triumphed over their rivals in enthralling encounters of the Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup at the Lahore Polo Club grounds here on Wednesday

In the opening match of the day, Master Paints clinched a narrow victory against DS/Sheikhoo Steel, with a final score of 9-8½. Iranian polo sensation Amirreza Behboudi showcased exceptional skills, netting all nine goals for Master Paints. On the opposing side, Argentina's Nicholas Roberts demonstrated his prowess by converting all eight goals for DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel.

The second match was a nail-biter as Pebble Breaker earned a hard-fought win against Barry's Polo by 6½-5. Abdul Rehman Monnoo led the charge with three goals, while Bilal Haye contributed two, and Agha Musa Ali Khan added one for Pebble Breaker, which held a half-goal handicap advantage. Raja Jalal Arslan notched three goals, and Ibrahim Khalil scored a brace for Barry's Polo.

President LPC Malik Azam Hayat Noon, players and their families and polo enthusiasts witnessed exciting matches during the day.