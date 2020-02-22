Masvaure, Ervine give Zimbabwe steady start in Bangladesh Test

UrduPoint.com
Sat 22nd February 2020 | 11:59 AM

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Prince Masvaure closed in on a fifty as Zimbabwe made a steady start in the one-off Test against Bangladesh, reaching 80-1 by lunch on the opening day Saturday.

Masvaure was batting on 45 alongside skipper Craig Ervine 26 not out during the break after Ervine won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Abu Jayed was the only Bangladesh bowler to get some success in the opening session when he dismissed opener Kevin Kasuza for two as Nayeem Hasan took a catch at gully.

Kasuza and Masvaure earlier successfully negotiated the new ball as the first runs came from the bat in Zimbabwe's innings in the seventh over of the day.

The Zimbabwe batsmen grew in confidence after Ervine hit Nayeem for two boundaries in the 13th over before a few more confident shots kept the scoreboard moving.

Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the Bangladesh lineup after missing out on their previous Test against Pakistan.

Zimbabwe handed Charlton Tshuma his Test debut in what is the 100th international match between two teams.

Bangladesh have lost their last six Test matches -- five of them by an innings or more -- but they have also beaten Zimbabwe five times in their last six encounters.

