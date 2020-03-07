(@fidahassanain)

The match had to start right at 2 pm but the rain marred the toss at Rawalpindi Stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2020) The match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmis delayed due to rain in Rawalpindi today.

The 19th match of Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans was abandoned owing to rain in Lahore last night. However, both teams Karachi Kings and Multan Sultan were given one point each.

Peshawar handed defending champions Quetta Gladiators 30-run defeat on Thursday with Shoaib Malik who handing the team a win. Islamabad United who are on the second spot managed to register an emphatic win by 71 runs against Lahore Qalandars to collect seven points from seven games.

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal is the man for Zalmis who is firing on all ends and topping the batting charts with his 200 runs at an average of 33. Haider Ali and Malik contributed with 153 and 147 runs respective.

Wahab Riaz performed excellent on bowling front with the best of 3-21 while Hassan Ali who returned from injury took five wickets for the side. United’s Luke Ronchi has made 242 runs from six with Colin Munro chipping in with 171 with the best of 87. For United, Faheem Ashraf took seven wickets from five matches.

Today, the match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmis will be played at 2:00 pm.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Rizwan Hussain, Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Saif Badar, Dawid Malan

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite.