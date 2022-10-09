UrduPoint.com

Match Between Punjab Ranjhas, GB Dilbars Ended In Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 09, 2022 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The friendly match between Punjab Ranjhas and Gilgit-Baltistan Dilbars ended in a draw on the highest Cricket Ground in the World (8400 feet), at Rakaposhi Cricket Stadium, Nagar on Sunday.

According to officials, a match was held between Punjab Ranjhas and Gilgit-Baltistan Dilbars as part of series of matches at Rakaposhi Cricket Stadium, Nagar.

The teams included provincial players and officers. However, after a tough game by both sides, the match resulted in a tie. As a goodwill gesture both teams decided not to go for the super over thus the game was announced a draw.

In order to reach the place in Nagar, the road access and stadium have been opened in just three weeks without compromising the eco-system.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government was planning to promote the stadium culture in order to groom local young cricketers and also to strengthen bonds of brotherhood between both districts.

Meanwhile, Patrick, a visiting tourist from Czech Republic at the place, said it was an awesome experience to witness a cricket match at such a scenic and right place.

"I am very lucky that I am right here to see my first cricket match in the mountains of Rakaposhi," he said.

Patrick thanked government of Gilgit-Baltistan and local administration for providing such healthy activities for tourists across the world. He also emphasised the importance of positivity that comes from participation in sports.

