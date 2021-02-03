‘Match Dikhao’ is the hasthtag of PSL 6th edition

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2021) For Pakistan Super League’ (PSL) 6th edition, the official hashtag ‘Match Dikhao’ for league has come to fore.

For PSL-V, ‘Tayyar Hain’ was the official hashtag which was widely appreciated by the fans across the world.

On other hand, NCOC is likely to make announcement for crowd presence in the ground for PSL 6th edition by tomorrow.

At least four companies have approached Pakistan cricket board (PCB) for printing and sale of PSL 6 tickets.

However, there is no decision yet as the PCB officials are waiting for permission from National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).

Previously, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought tenders for tickets for all international matches and Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country in 2021.

It may be mentioned here that PSL 6th edition matches will start at National Stadium in Karachi from February 20. Total 20 matches will be played at National Stadium while 14 matches including final will be played at Gaddafi Stadium. The final match will be played on March 22 at Gaddafi.