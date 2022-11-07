Match officials announced for T20 WC 2022 semis

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The match official appointments for the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 have been announced.

The first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan would take place at the Sydney cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9), while the second semi-final between India and England will be played on Thursday (November 10) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The match official appointments include: New Zealand v Pakistan (1900 AEDT), Sydney Cricket Ground - Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth (on-field), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Chris Broad (match referee).

India v England (18h30 ACDT), Adelaide Oval – Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel (on-field), Chris Gaffaney (third umpire), Rod Tucker (fourth umpire) and David Boon (match referee).

Appointments for the World Cup final (November 13) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground would be named after both semi-finals.