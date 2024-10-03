Open Menu

Match Officials Announced For Test Series Against England

Muhammad Rameez Published October 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Match officials announced for Test series against England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) West Indies’ Sir Richie Richardson, who is a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control teams for the three ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 fixtures between England and hosts Pakistan.

Both teams are scheduled to play three-match Test series in Multan and Rawalpindi from October 7 to 28, said a press release.

The first Test match will be played at the Multan cricket Stadium from October 7 to 11, while the second Test match will be played at the same venue from October 15 to 19.

The third Test match will commence on October 24 and at the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi.

For the first Test, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena and Bangladesh’s Sharfuddoula Saikat – both ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will perform duties as on-field umpires.

New Zealand’s Christopher Gaffaney, also part of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will be the third umpire, while Pakistan’s Asif Yaqoob (ICC International Panel of Umpires) will act as fourth umpire.

For the second Test, Kumar Dharmasena will be joined by Christopher Gaffaney for on-field umpires’ duties, while Sharfuddoula Saikat will perform duties of the third umpire. Pakistan’s Rashid Riaz, also part of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will be the fourth umpire.

For third Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Christopher Gaffaney and Sharfuddoula Saikat will perform the duties of as on-field umpires, while Kumar Dharmasena will serve as a third umpire. Pakistan’s Faisal Aafreedi – part of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will be the fourth umpire.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan World ICC Bangladesh Sri Lanka Rashid Rawalpindi Same Lead Kumar Dharmasena Sharfuddoula October From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

3 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

8 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

17 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

17 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

17 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

17 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

17 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

17 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

17 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports