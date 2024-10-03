Match officials announced for Test series against England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) West Indies’ Sir Richie Richardson, who is a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control teams for the three ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 fixtures between England and hosts Pakistan.

Both teams are scheduled to play three-match Test series in Multan and Rawalpindi from October 7 to 28, said a press release.

The first Test match will be played at the Multan cricket Stadium from October 7 to 11, while the second Test match will be played at the same venue from October 15 to 19.

The third Test match will commence on October 24 and at the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi.

For the first Test, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena and Bangladesh’s Sharfuddoula Saikat – both ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will perform duties as on-field umpires.

New Zealand’s Christopher Gaffaney, also part of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will be the third umpire, while Pakistan’s Asif Yaqoob (ICC International Panel of Umpires) will act as fourth umpire.

For the second Test, Kumar Dharmasena will be joined by Christopher Gaffaney for on-field umpires’ duties, while Sharfuddoula Saikat will perform duties of the third umpire. Pakistan’s Rashid Riaz, also part of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will be the fourth umpire.

For third Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Christopher Gaffaney and Sharfuddoula Saikat will perform the duties of as on-field umpires, while Kumar Dharmasena will serve as a third umpire. Pakistan’s Faisal Aafreedi – part of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will be the fourth umpire.