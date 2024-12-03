Match officials for Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a panel of match officials for the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup, which is set to run from 7 to 25 December at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a panel of match officials for the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup, which is set to run from 7 to 25 December at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. A total of 13 umpires and six

PCB Elite Panel Umpires Imran Jawed, Zulfiqar Jan (on-field umpires), Qaisar Waheed (third umpire) and Rana Muhammad Arshad (fourth umpire) will officiate the opening encounter between Nurpur Lions and UMT Markhors on 7 December. Nadeem Arshad of the PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees will lead the playing control team.

ICC International Panel of Umpires members Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz Waqar (on-field umpires) and Faisal Khan Aafreedi (third umpire) will be the match officials for the 25 December final of the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup. Zulfiqar Jan will be the fourth umpire, while Ali Naqvi of the International Panel of ICC Match Referees will be the playing control team head.

Apart from Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Imran Jawed, Rana Muhammad Arshad, Rashid Riaz Waqar, Qaiser Waheed and Zulfiqar Jan, the umpiring duties will be shared among Ahmed Shahab, Imranullah Aslam, Imtiaz Iqbal, Kashif Sohail, Khalid Mehmood Sr and Muhammad Sajid.

Among the six match referees, the two International Panel of ICC Match Referees members, Ali Naqvi and Muhammad Javed Malik will be joined by Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal Sheikh, Nadeem Arshad and Sohail Idrees of the PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees.

Umpire and match referee appointments (all matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; Single header matches to start at 12pm. Double header matches to begin at 11am and 3.30pm, respectively):

7 Dec – Nurpur Lions v UMT Markhors. Imran Jawed and Zulfiqar Jan (on-field umpires); Qaiser Waheed (third umpire), Rana Muhammad Arshad (fourth umpire); Nadeem Arshad (match referee)

7 Dec – ABL Stallions v Lake City Panthers. Ahmed Shahab and Khalid Mehmmod Sr (on-field umpires), Imran Jawed (third umpire), Zulfiqar Jan (fourth umpire); Sohail Idrees (match referee)

8 Dec – Lake City Panthers v Engro Dolphins. Zulfiqar Jan and Ahmed Shahab (on-field umpires); Imran Jawed (third umpire), Khalid Mehmood Sr (fourth umpire); Sohail Idrees (match referee)

9 Dec – ABL Stallions v Nurpur Lions. Zulfiqar Jan and Khalid Mehmood Sr (on-field umpires); Qaiser Waheed (third umpire), Rana Muhammad Arshad (fourth umpire); Nadeem Arshad (match referee)

10 Dec - Engro Dolphins v UMT Markhors. Imran Jawed and Rana Muhammad Arshad (on-field umpires); Qaiser Waheed (third umpire), Khalid Mehmood Sr (fourth umpire); Nadeem Arshad (match referee)

11 Dec - Nurpur Lions v Lake City Panthers. Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Zulfiqar Jan ((on-field umpires); Imran Jawed (third umpire), Khalid Mehmood Sr (fourth umpire); Nadeem Arshad (match referee)

12 Dec – ABL Stallions v UMT Markhors. Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Khalid Mehmood Sr (on-field umpires); Imran Jawed (third umpire), Qaiser Waheed (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee)

12 Dec – Engro Dolphins v Nurpur Lions.

Ahmed Shahab and Rana Muhammad Arshad (on-field umpires); Imtiaz Iqbal (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Muhammad Iqbal Sheikh (match referee)

13 Dec – ABL Stallions v Engro Dolphins. Ahmed Shahab and Khalid Mehmood Sr (on-field umpires); Imtiaz Iqbal (third umpire), Rana Muhammad Arshad (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee)

13 Dec – Lake City Panthers v UMT Markhors. Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Muhammad Sajid (on-field umpires); Qaiser Waheed (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Muhammad Iqbal Sheikh (match referee)

15 Dec – ABL Stallions v Lake City Panthers. Muhammad Sajid and Ahmed Shahab (on-field umpires); Imtiaz Iqbal (third umpire), Qaiser Waheed (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee)

15 Dec - Nurpur Lions v UMT Markhors. Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Rana Muhammad Arshad (on-field umpires); Qaiser Waheed (third umpire), Imranullah Aslam (fourth umpire); Muhammad Iqbal Sheikh (match referee)

16 Dec – Lake City Panthers v Engro Dolphins. Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Ahmed Shahab (on-field umpires); Imtiaz Iqbal (third umpire), Imranullah Aslam (fourth umpire); Muhammad Iqbal Sheikh (match referee)

17 Dec – ABL Stallions v Nurpur Lions. Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Imranullah Aslam (on-field umpires); Imtiaz Iqbal (third umpire), Muhammad Sajid (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee)

18 Dec – Engro Dolphins v UMT Markhors. Muhammad Sajid and Ahmed Shahab (on-field umpires); Kashif Sohail (third umpire), Imranullah Aslam (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

19 Dec – Nurpur Lions v Lake City Panthers. Asif Yaqoob and Imranullah Aslam (on-field umpires); Kashif Sohail (third umpire), Muhammad Sajid (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

20 Dec – ABL Stallions v UMT Markhors. Asif Yaqoob and Rana Muhammad Arshad (on-field umpires); Kashif Sohail (third umpire), Zulfiqar Jan (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

20 Dec – Engro Dolphins v Nurpur Lions. Muhammad Sajid and Imranullah Aslam (on-field umpires); Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Kashif Sohail (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

21 Dec – Lake City Panthers v UMT Markhors. Asif Yaqoob and Zulfiqar Jan (on-field umpires); Kashif Sohail (third umpire), Muhammad Sajid (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

21 Dec – ABL Stallions v Engro Dolphins. Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Imranullah Aslam (on-field umpires); Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Kashif Sohail (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

23 Dec – Qualifier. Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Khan Aafreedi (on-field umpires); Rashid Riaz Waqar (third umpire), Zulfiqar Jan (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

25 Dec – Final. Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz Waqar (on-field umpires); Faisal Khan Aafreedi (third umpire), Zulfiqar Jan (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee).