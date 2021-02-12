Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced match officials for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 which will be held in Karachi and Lahore from February 20 to March 22.

Aleem Dar, Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will join seven member of the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires to share umpiring responsibilities. These seven local umpires are Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob (PCB Umpire of 2020), Faisal Khan Afridi, Imran Jawed, Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza and Zameer Haider.

Former member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, Roshan Mahanama, along with PCB elite panelists Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Anees and Mohammad Javed Malik, will lead the playing control teams in the 34-match tournament.

The tournament opener between defending champions Karachi Kings and 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium will be umpired by Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza, while Rashid Riaz will be the third umpire and Asif Yaqoob as the fourth umpire. Roshan Mahanama will be the match referee.

Umpires and match referees:

PCB Elite Panel of Umpires - Ahsan Raza (Lahore), Asif Yaqoob (Islamabad), Faisal Khan Afridi (Sargodha), Imran Jawed (Karachi), Rashid Riaz (Lahore), Shozab Raza (Lahore), and Zameer Haider (Lahore).

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires – Aleem Dar, Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth

PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees - Ali Naqvi (Lahore), Iftikhar Ahmed (Karachi), Muhammad Anees (Lahore), and Mohammad Javed Malik (Multan)

International Match Referee – Roshan Mahanama (Sri Lanka)

Umpire and match referee appointments (appointments for the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final will be announced closer to matches; day matches to start at 2pm; Night matches to start at 7pm; Friday’s double-headers to start at 3pm and 8pm, respectively):

20 Feb - Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators (n). Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

21 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi (d). Shozab Raza and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Zameer Haider (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee). Islamabad United v Multan Sultans (n). Richard Illingworth and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

22 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators (n). Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Zameer Haider (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

23 Feb - Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (n). Richard Illingworth and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Ahsan Raza (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

24 Feb - Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (n). Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

26 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (d). Aleem Dar and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee). Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators (n). Richard Illingworth and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee)

27 Feb - Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans (d). Richard Illingworth and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee). Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United (n). Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Imran Jawed (third umpire), Zameer Haider (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

28 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings (n).

Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

1 Mar - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (n). Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza (on-field umpire), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

3 Mar - Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi (d). Aleem Dar and Imran Jawed (on-field umpires), Zameer Haider (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee). Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans (n). Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Richard Illingworth (third umpire), Ahsan Raza (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

4 Mar - Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (n). Richard Illingworth and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

5 Mar - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (n). Richard Illingworth and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Imran Jawed (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

6 Mar - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (d). Ahsan Raza and Imran Jawed (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Zameer Haider (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee). Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (n). Richard Illingworth and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

7 Mar - Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (d). Aleem Dar-Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Zameer Haider (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee). Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (n). Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Richard Illingworth (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

10 Mar - Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (n). Michael Gough and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Muhammad Anees (match referee)

11 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (n). Michael Gough and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Zameer Haider (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

12 Mar - Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (d). Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Zameer Haider (fourth umpire); Muhammad Anees (match referee). Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (n). Michael Gough and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

13 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (d). Aleem Dar and Zameer Haider (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Muhammad Anees (match referee). Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (n). Michael Gough and Shozab Raza (on-field umpire), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

14 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (d). Aleem Dar and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee). Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (n). Ahsan Raza and Zameer Haider (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Muhammad Anees (match referee)

15 Mar - Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (n). Michael Gough and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Ahsan Raza (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

16 Mar - Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (n). Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Michael Gough (third umpire), Ahsan Raza (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)