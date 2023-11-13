Match officials for ICC CWC semifinals announced

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Rod Tucker would stand in his 100th ODI during the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand.

The Australian and Richard Illingworth of England would be the on-field umpires for the Mumbai clash between the host nation and the 2019 runners-up, who beat India at the same stage four years ago, said a press release.

Illingworth was also an on-field umpire on that occasion, when New Zealand won by 18 runs in a weather-affected match spread over two days at Old Trafford, while Tucker was the third umpire.

Tucker stood in his first ODI in January 2009 and he was set to be joined for his landmark match by third umpire Joel Wilson, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock and match referee Andy Pycroft.

Richard Kettleborough has also reached a century of ODIs during this competition and will add to his tally when he oversees the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata.

Kettleborough’s milestone arrived when the Netherlands played Sri Lanka on October 21, and this would be the third consecutive World Cup in which he would have overseen a semi-final.

He would be joined on the field by Nitin Menon, officiating in his first World Cup, while Chris Gaffaney will act as third umpire. Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Javagal Srinath (match referee) complete the quintet.

Another milestone achieved during the World Cup was Ahsan Raza’s 50th ODI, in the match between England and the Netherlands in Pune on November 8.

ICC Manager of Umpires and Referees Sean Easey congratulated the match officials for their efforts and said, “We are happy to announce the match officials for the semifinals of the World Cup. The officiating team has performed to a high standard to this point of the event, and I wish those in the knockouts all the very best.