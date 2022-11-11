Match Officials For ICC T20 CWC Final Announced
Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2022 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The match officials for the final of the eighth ICC Men's T20 World Cup between Pakistan and England have been announced.
Umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena would assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 to be played at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Sunday (November 13), said a press release.
Chris Gaffaney would be the tv umpire for the match while Paul Reiffel will be the fourth umpire.
The final would be overseen by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle.