Match Officials For Pakistan V South Africa Women's Series Announced

Muhammad Rameez Published August 15, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Match officials for Pakistan v South Africa women's series announced

By Sohail Ali Muhammad Javed Malik and Ali Naqvi, both part of ICC International Panel of Match Officials and PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees will lead the playing control team in the six limited-overs matches between the national women's sides of Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi from 1 to 14 September

Also, for the first time in Pakistan, two female umpires Afia Amin and Saleema Imtiaz, who are part of PCB's Women's Panel of Umpires, have been included as reserve umpires in an international bilateral cricket series. Saleema recently officiated women's exhibition matches in Rawalpindi. Additionally, both Afia and Saleema were part of the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Hong Kong.

Three T20Is will be played at the National Bank Stadium from 1-4 September. This will be followed by the three ODIs, which are part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 and will be played from 8-14 September at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the third T20I, which was originally scheduled to take place on 5 September, has been rescheduled and will now take place on 4 September.

Faisal Afridi, Rashid Riaz and Tariq Rasheed will form the umpiring panel. Faisal and Rashid are part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires and PCB match officials on the ICC International Panel.

Tariq is part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires.

The T20Is will begin at 1930, while toss will take place at 1900 PKT. The first ball in the ODIs will be bowled at 1530 PKT.

Umpire and match referee appointments (Matches from 1 to 14 September) 1 September � First T20I. Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire), Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee) 3 September � Second T20I. Rashid Riaz and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee) 4 September � Third T20I. Faisal Afridi and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee) 8 September � First ODI. Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire), Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee) 11 September � Second ODI. Rashid Riaz and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire) and Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)14 September � Third ODI. Faisal Afridi and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire) and Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

