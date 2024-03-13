Match officials for playoffs, final announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced umpire and match referee appointments for the HBL PSL 9 three playoffs and the final, to be played from March 14 to 18 March at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi

The March 14 Qualifier involving table-toppers Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi would be refereed by Roshan Mahanama.

Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires, while Rashid Riaz and Faisal Afridi will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

Match Referee Muhammad Javed would lead the playing control team for the 15 March Eliminator 1 between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney would be the on-field umpires, while Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

The March 16 Eliminator 2 featuring the loser of the March 14 match and the winner of the March 15 fixture would be refereed by Muhammad Javed.

Richard Illingworth and Asif Yaqoob would perform on-field umpire responsibilities, while Ahsan Raza and Faisal Afridi will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

For the final scheduled on March 18, Richard Illingworth and Chris Gaffaney will perform the duties of on-field umpires, while Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively. Roshan Mahanama would lead the playing control team for the final.