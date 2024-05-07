Match Officials Named For FIFA Qualifier
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers are just around the corner, and Pakistan is gearing up to face Saudi Arabia in Round 2.
According to details, the match is scheduled to take place on June 6 here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.
FIFA has announced the match officials for the match, with Bahrain's Hassan Mhofoud set to be the referee while Kemel Tokabev from Kyrgyzstan will serve as the match commissioner.
The Jinnah Stadium is all set to host this exciting encounter, and football fans from across the country are eagerly looking forward to cheering on their team.
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Is time up for Ten Hag after Man Utd implosion?1 minute ago
-
The spartan retreat where Kenya's star athletes train1 hour ago
-
Aamir Atlas achieves World Squash Level 2 Coaching Certification3 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement5 hours ago
-
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Babar17 hours ago
-
Naqvi, Babar unveil Pakistan Matrix jersey for T20 World Cup 202417 hours ago
-
WAPDA, PAF pull off wins in PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy19 hours ago
-
Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th round of National Women’s Tournament20 hours ago
-
LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship20 hours ago
-
Japan's Inoue stops Nery to defend super-bantamweight titles20 hours ago
-
Myanmar to host 2024 State and Region Volleyball Tournament20 hours ago
-
RMI Inter-College Male, Female Games begin in colorful opening ceremony22 hours ago