Match officials named for Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced that Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle, who is a member of ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control teams for the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore.

Madugalle, who has also officiated the most international cricket matches (804) across three formats as Match Referee, also led playing control teams in seven matches of the recently concluded HBL PSL X, said a press release.

For the first T20I, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz – both part of the PCB International Panel of Umpires, will be the on-field umpires.

Ahsan Raza, member of ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will be the third umpire, while Faisal Khan Aafreedi – an ICC International Panel Umpire, will act as the fourth umpire.

In the second T20I, Rashid Riaz will join Faisal Khan Aafreedi to perform the on-field duties while Ahsan Raza will be the third umpire. Asif Yaqoob will be the fourth umpire.

For the third T20I, Ahsan Raza will be joined by Asif Yaqoob to perform on-field duties, while Faisal Khan Aafreedi will be the third umpire. Rashid Riaz will work as the fourth umpire for the final T20I of the series.