Match Officials Named For Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I Series
Muhammad Rameez Published May 27, 2025 | 08:46 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced that Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle, who is a member of ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control teams for the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced that Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle, who is a member of ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control teams for the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore.
Madugalle, who has also officiated the most international cricket matches (804) across three formats as Match Referee, also led playing control teams in seven matches of the recently concluded HBL PSL X, said a press release.
For the first T20I, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz – both part of the PCB International Panel of Umpires, will be the on-field umpires.
Ahsan Raza, member of ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will be the third umpire, while Faisal Khan Aafreedi – an ICC International Panel Umpire, will act as the fourth umpire.
In the second T20I, Rashid Riaz will join Faisal Khan Aafreedi to perform the on-field duties while Ahsan Raza will be the third umpire. Asif Yaqoob will be the fourth umpire.
For the third T20I, Ahsan Raza will be joined by Asif Yaqoob to perform on-field duties, while Faisal Khan Aafreedi will be the third umpire. Rashid Riaz will work as the fourth umpire for the final T20I of the series.
Recent Stories
Saqr Ghobash receives Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matte ..
Dubai Press Club unveils ‘Arab Media Outlook - Future Vision’ report at Arab ..
LHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder’s bail petitions in May 9 riot cases
PPP KP condemns FIR against workers, will register counter-FIR
Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social media over TikTok video
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed without DRS technology
Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May 28
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Milit ..
Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility
Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; power outages reported
Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed without DRS technology24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May 289 minutes ago
-
Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 20252 hours ago
-
Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach for Pakistan Test team2 hours ago
-
Sadia regains No. 1 spot in ICC Rankings5 hours ago
-
PCB announces match officials for PAk-BAN T20I series2 minutes ago
-
Match officials named for Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series2 minutes ago
-
Irfan Mehsood achieves another milestone6 hours ago
-
Trials for Kabaddi held22 hours ago
-
Shaheen Shah Afridi to captain Team of HBL PSL X1 day ago
-
WAPDA athletes win medals in Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship22 hours ago
-
Ammad bags PSA Squash Tournament title1 day ago