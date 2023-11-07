Mathews brands Shakib 'disgraceful' for 'stooping so low'

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews branded Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan as "disgraceful" after he became the first player in 146 years of international cricket to be given "timed out" in a bitter World Cup clash.

Mathews was adjudged to be out after failing to take strike within the two-minute time limit when he came out to bat on Monday.

He had been unable to secure his helmet strap, an action which delayed the resumption of play and prompted Shakib to successfully appeal for his wicket.

Shakib refused to withdraw the appeal.

"I don't know where the common sense went because obviously it's disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh if they want to play cricket and to stoop down to that level. I think there is something drastically wrong," an angry Mathews told reporters in New Delhi.

"In my 15-year career, I've never seen a team going down to that level because the umpires also admitted that it's equipment malfunction, and they could have gone upstairs and checked again."

He added: "I don't think any other team would do that because it was black and white. It was equipment malfunction, the helmet coming off. It was a big safety issue as well.

"Shakib had the option (of recalling me) but he decided to go the other way."

According to laws of cricket, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batsman, the incoming player must be ready to receive the ball within two minutes.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth talked to both teams before the decision was upheld.

The 36-year-old Mathews reluctantly trudged off with most spectators appearing bemused by the decision.

Mathews said the team has proof of the time it took him to reach the crease and it was less than two minutes and therefore well within the rules.

"We will put out a statement later on," said Mathews.

"We have video evidence, footage, everything was looked at.

I'm not just coming and saying things here. I'm talking proof."

He said: "Well, as I said, it's a technicality which needs to be discussed because it's a World Cup game and what happens if this happens in the last over when you have three or four runs to get in the last wicket. I wasn't trying to waste time."

- 'Did what I had to do' -

Fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock spoke to Star sports during the innings break and said, "in the instance this afternoon, the batter wasn't ready to receive the ball within those two minutes, even before the strap became an issue for him."

But Mathews said: "If you ask the question now, he would have a different answer...I have the video evidence and if anybody wants to contest it, I urge them to."

The dismissal contributed to an acrimonious atmosphere and the players of both teams did not shake hands after the match, which was won by Bangladesh by three wickets and ended Sri Lanka's slim chances of making the semi-finals.

"You need to respect people who respect us. They have to respect the game as well. We are all ambassadors of this beautiful game including the umpires," Mathews said on not going ahead with the customary handshakes after the match.

"If you don't respect and don't use common sense than what more you can ask for."

Shakib remained defiant and when asked whether he had any regrets for his actions, the star all-rounder said, "not at all".

"One of our fielders came to me and said, if you appeal, the law says he's out because he hasn't taken his guard within the time frame," said Shakib.

"So, then I appealed and the umpire asked me whether I'm going to call him back or not. I said 'I won't call him back'."

He added: "It's in the laws. I don't know if it's right or wrong, but I had to take a decision to, you know, make sure that my team wins, and whatever I had to do, I have to do it."