Mathews brands Shakib 'disgraceful' for 'timed out' World Cup dismissal

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews branded Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan as "disgraceful" after he became the first player in 146 years of international cricket to be given "timed out" in a bitter World Cup clash.

Mathews was given out after failing to take strike within the two-minute time limit when he came out to bat on Monday.

He had been unable to secure his helmet strap tightly enough, an action which delayed the resumption of play and prompted Shakib to successfully appeal for his wicket.

"I don't know where the common sense went because obviously it's disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh if they want to play cricket and to stoop down to that level. I think there is something drastically wrong," an angry Mathews told reporters in New Delhi.

"In my 15-year career, I've never seen a team going down to that level because obviously the umpires also admitted that it's equipment malfunction, and they could have gone upstairs and checked again."

He added: "I don't think any other team would do that, because it was black and white. It was equipment malfunction, the helmet coming off.

It was a big safety issue as well.

"Shakib had the option (of recalling me) but he decided to go the other way."

According to laws of cricket, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batsman, the incoming player must be ready to receive the ball within two minutes.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth talked to both teams before the decision was upheld.

The 36-year-old Mathews reluctantly trudged off with most spectators appearing bemused by the decision.

The dismissal contributed to a tense atmosphere and the players of both teams did not shake hands after the match, which was won by Bangladesh and ended Sri Lanka's slim chances of making the semi-finals.

"You need to respect people who respect us. They have to respect the game as well. We are all ambassadors of this beautiful game including the umpires," Mathews said on not going ahead with the customary handshakes after the match.

"If you don't respect and don't use common sense than what more you can ask for."