UrduPoint.com

Mathews, Dhananjaya Keep Sri Lanka Alive In Bangladesh Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 25, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Mathews, Dhananjaya keep Sri Lanka alive in Bangladesh Test

Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva each hit a fifty and put on a 102-run partnership to keep Sri Lanka going strong in the rain-hit second Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva each hit a fifty and put on a 102-run partnership to keep Sri Lanka going strong in the rain-hit second Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Mathews remained unbeaten on 58 after de Silva went out with the same score to take Sri Lanka to 282-5 at stumps on the third day, still trailing Bangladesh by 83 runs.

Rain washed out entire post-lunch session but the duo stepped up their scoring rate to make up for lost time, with de Silva striking nine fours before Shakib Al Hasan got his wicket.

The right-hander, who faced 95 balls, was initially given not out on a caught-behind appeal before Bangladesh successfully reviewed.

Mathews, who smashed four fours and a six, was batting with Dinesh Chandimal on 10 at stumps.

Bangladesh made early inroads after Sri Lanka resumed on 143-2, Ebadot Hossain bowling nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha for a duck with the second ball of the day.

A gem of a delivery from Shakib dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne for 80 soon afterwards, with the Sri Lankan skipper adding 10 to his overnight score.

Shakib tossed the ball up on off-stump and Karunatne went for a drive but saw the flighted delivery dip and turn between bat and pad before crashing into his stumps.

Karunaratne, who was dropped on 37, struck nine boundaries in his 15th Test fifty.

De Silva hit Ebadot for three fours in one over just before the break after he and Mathews survived a difficult spell from the right-arm pace bowler and Shakib.

Shakib, the most successful bowler for Bangladesh so far, has claimed 3-59.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Same Shakib Al Hasan Dhananjaya De Silva Kasun Rajitha From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Kerber, Azarenka win at French Open as Djokovic, N ..

Kerber, Azarenka win at French Open as Djokovic, Nadal eye third round

58 seconds ago
 UNICEF Urges States to Boost Security in Schools F ..

UNICEF Urges States to Boost Security in Schools Following Deadly Texas Shooting

59 seconds ago
 Cutting TV time 'reduces risk of heart disease'

Cutting TV time 'reduces risk of heart disease'

1 minute ago
 Educational institutes to remain closed on May 26

Educational institutes to remain closed on May 26

1 minute ago
 Pakistan categorically rejects "malafide" sentenci ..

Pakistan categorically rejects "malafide" sentencing of Yasin Malik; summons Ind ..

1 minute ago
 Secretary housing for completion of projects by Ju ..

Secretary housing for completion of projects by June 20

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.