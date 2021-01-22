UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mathews Lifts Sri Lanka To 155-3 Against England

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:06 PM

Mathews lifts Sri Lanka to 155-3 against England

Angelo Mathews scored a gritty half-century to steady Sri Lanka after early strikes by England paceman James Anderson on day one of the second Test on Friday

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Angelo Mathews scored a gritty half-century to steady Sri Lanka after early strikes by England paceman James Anderson on day one of the second Test on Friday.

Sri Lanka, 0-1 down in the two-Test series, reached 155-3 at tea after electing to bat in Galle. Mathews was on 63 with stand-in-captain Dinesh Chandimal on 42.

Anderson, 38, struck soon after lunch to send back Lahiru Thirimanne caught behind for 43. He has claimed all three Sri Lankan wickets so far to take his Test tally to 603.

But Mathews and Chandimal put on an unbroken partnership of 79 in a sweltering afternoon session.

Mathews, playing his 88th Test, recorded his 37th Test fifty with a boundary.

Anderson, who replaced fellow quick Stuart Broad as the only change from England's opening win, struck twice in one over in the morning session with the wickets of Kusal Perera (6) and Oshada Fernando (0).

Perera was caught at first slip by England skipper Joe Root. Fernando played a rising delivery onto his stumps as Sri Lanka slipped to 7-2.

Thirimanne and Mathews rebuilt the innings with a 69-run partnership to lunch.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Galle Anderson All From

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah wears lion's mask on hearing of Kh ..

24 minutes ago

Vienna to Host Talks of Nuclear Arms Prohibition D ..

3 minutes ago

Double-dip Europe recession 'increasingly inevitab ..

3 minutes ago

10 held over decanting LPG illegally in faisalabad ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Welcomes US Political Will to Extend New S ..

3 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Philippine festivals with ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.