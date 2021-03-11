UrduPoint.com
Mathews Pulls Out Of Sri Lanka's West Indies Tour

Muhammad Rameez 58 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:34 PM

Mathews pulls out of Sri Lanka's West Indies tour

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has pulled out of the West Indies tour and will miss the two remaining one-day internationals and two Test matches, the cricket board said Thursday

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has pulled out of the West Indies tour and will miss the two remaining one-day internationals and two Test matches, the cricket board said Thursday.

Sri Lanka Cricket said Mathews, 33, a former skipper, was leaving the Caribbean Thursday and will not rejoin the team which has already played three T20 matches and one ODI.

"The purpose of his return is to attend to a family matter," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement without giving details.

Official souces said tough quarantine procedures meant he will not be able to rejoin the team for the rest of the tour.

West Indies won the first ODI by eight wickets on Wednesday. Mathews was run out for five. West Indies won the preceding T20 series 2-1.

The rest of the ODI matches will be at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Friday and Sunday. The first Test starts on March 21 and the second and final game is scheduled for March 29.

