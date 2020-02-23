UrduPoint.com
Mathra Tehsil Win KP U21 Inter-Tehsil Volleyball Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 04:50 PM

Mathra Tehsil win KP U21 Inter-Tehsil Volleyball trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Matra Tehsil won the trophy after defeating Peshawar City Tehsil in the final of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Peshawar District Inter-Tehsil Games being played here at Qayyum sports Complex on Sunday.

Former Pakistan team coach Khalid Waqar was the chief guest on this occasion. Before the start of the final match the players of both Peshawar City Tehsil and Mathra Tehsil were introduced to him. District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, Directorate of Sports Volleyball academy coach Wasif Ullah, officials, players and a good gathering of volleyball spectators from different villages were also present in the indoor hall of PSB Coaching Center.

Mathra Tehsil, also the winner of the University of Peshawar Inter-College Competitions, recorded another victory against Peshawar City Tehsil and marched into victory at 3-1.

The score was 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-22.

Earlier,in the semi-finals Peshawar City Tehsil defeated Shalum Tehsil by 3-1, the score was 25-20, 19-25, 25-23 and 25-19 and in the second semi-final Mathra Tehsil recorded victory against Chamkani Tehsil by 3-0, the score was 25-23, 25-20 and 25-21.

Mathra Tehsil won the U-21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports District Peshawar Inter Tehsil Volleyball Championship by defeating Peshawar City Tehsil in the final at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar, undergoing a series of U-21 Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa games. Mathra Tehsil defeated Peshawar City 25-21,25-19,21-25 and 25-18 in the volleyball final, before Mathra Tehsil defeated Chamkani Tehsil in the semi-final Defeated scores were 25-17,21-25 and 25-19 while Peshawar City defeated Tehsil Tehsil 25-20,22-25 and 25-18 in the second semi-final.

