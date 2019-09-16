UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Matic Welcomes Man Utd Focus On Youth But Wants Game Time

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:07 PM

Matic welcomes Man Utd focus on youth but wants game time

Nemanja Matic is excited to see young talent getting a chance at Manchester United but hopes there is also room for experience as he looks for more game time

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :Nemanja Matic is excited to see young talent getting a chance at Manchester United but hopes there is also room for experience as he looks for more game time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men ended a three-match winless run by overcoming previously unbeaten Leicester at Old Trafford on Saturday, where Marcus Rashford's early spot-kick was the difference in a 1-0 triumph.

The match-winning forward was joined by fellow 21-year-olds Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the line-up, with Andreas Pereira, 23, and Scott McTominay, 22, also starting.

Tahith Chong, just 19, came off the bench for a United side that has an accent on youth under Solskjaer, something Matic, one of the few older heads, likes to see.

"I don't believe in age -- good players or bad players," the midfielder, one of three starters in their 30s, said.

"It doesn't matter if you are 18 or 35, so I think who played today deserved to play.

" "They (young players) get the opportunity to play. It's not always normal in big clubs that you get that opportunity so young and Manchester United is giving opportunity to the guys who grew up here in the academy and that's good." Energy and options will be needed as United juggle domestic and European commitments.

United kick off their Europa League campaign at home to Astana on Thursday, when Matic will be hoping to make his second start of the season.

The 31-year-old, who was the subject of speculation over his future in the summer, came in for the injured Paul Pogba against Leicester.

"Of course (it has been frustrating)," Matic said. "I want to play, I always give my best for the team.

"The coach is the man who picks the team and when you are on the bench you are not happy but I am trying to convince him to change his mind and pick me to play."

Related Topics

Injured Young Pereira Man Astana Leicester Old Trafford Manchester United Best Coach

Recent Stories

China finds alternate to CPEC in Iran: Mian Zahid ..

17 minutes ago

Trump Says 'We Don't Need Middle Eastern Oil' Amid ..

3 minutes ago

US Under Secretary of State Hale Expected in Belar ..

3 minutes ago

ICCI for removing tax anomalies in SEZs to attract ..

3 minutes ago

Stokes and Archer promise bright England Test futu ..

4 minutes ago

Rupee loses 04 paisas in interbank, closed at Rs15 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.